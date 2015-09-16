Kate Middleton and Prince William to attend James Bond 'Spectre' premiere

Talk about a royal audience! When actor Daniel Craig's new 007 movie Spectre premieres in London, it will have a very special guest list which will include Kate Middleton and Prince William. The couple will attend the world debut at Royal Albert Hall on October 26 along with Prince Harry.

Duchess Kate will be joining Prince Harry and Prince William to give 007 the royal seal of approval Photo: Getty Images

On an evening that is likely to leave Kate shaken and stirred, she will also meet Daniel's co-stars Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Naomie Harris. For royal watchers it will be a chance to get a closer look at Prince Harry's beard and the Duchess' new shorter hairstyle.

The 33-year-old was pictured with bangs when she and William arrived for Sunday morning prayers at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral on a visit to the Queen – the first time she has been seen in public for two months. Kate has been keeping a low profile while caring for new baby Princess Charlotte and her eldest Prince George.

It is thought that during their stay in Scotland William's grandmother granted Kate the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II – the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a female royal and a personal gift of the monarch.

William and Kate have kept a relatively low-profile since she gave birth to Charlotte on 2 May – although in August they issued a warning to the paparazzi asking for privacy for their two young children. But the young mother plans to slowly return to public life with a series of engagements this this fall.

Kate is expected at next month's state dinner for China's President Xi Jinping. In addition Kensington Palace has announced an engagement at the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday, and she will reportedly be at the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup on Friday.

Later this fall, she will join William on trips to Scotland and Wales. It will be the first time that the royal couple will be juggling their parental duties and royal events with the Duke’s job as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.