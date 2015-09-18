Prince Harry wears a suit – and that beard! - for Rugby World Cup party

Proving he's s true all-terrain Prince Charming, Prince Harry looked dashing on Thursday evening as he helped kick off the celebrations for the upcoming Rugby World Cup hosted in England. Last seen in a Top Gun-style flight uniform, the royal this time opted for a drastically different look – a navy blue suit with a blue shirt and tie – to meet and greet English and International rugby players before the tournament starts on Friday.

Prince Harry attended the Rugby World Cup kick-off party on Thursday night Photo: Getty Images

Still sporting the beard he grew during his time working in Africa this summer, the avid rugby aficionado gave a speech announcing how excited he was for the next six weeks of the sporting tournament.

"As a passionate rugby fan, I will share in the rollercoaster of emotions with millions of other fans around the world between now and October 31.‎ It is this rollercoaster that makes sport – and especially rugby – so compelling. I have no doubt that all the highs and lows, the drama and tension, will create unforgettable memories."



Harry showed off his rugged beard, and a very different look, earlier this week Photo: Getty Images

Harry is back to royal duties after enjoying some time off celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday evening. The royal was seen partying the night away with his cousin Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall, as well as his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas at the Cross Keys Pub in London.

Many have speculated that this could mean a possible romantic reunion between Harry and his actress ex-girlfriend, and at the least it appears that the two have stayed in contact and remain good friends.

In addition to attending several rugby games during the World Cup Tournament on an official and unofficial basis Harry will be carrying out his royal duties on Sunday at the Battle of Britain 75th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey.