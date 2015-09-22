Queen Letizia of Spain completes look with $19.99 earrings from Mango

Queen Letizia of Spain is always a style winner – and her recent tour of the United States, where she showed off a series of glam Haute couture pieces from one of her favorite designers, Felipe Varela, was no different. But the stunning wife of King Felipe VI also knows how to reign when it comes to high-low fashion, opting for a pair of Mango earrings that cost under $20 to complete one of her luxe looks.

During her visit to Georgetown University last week, Letizia teamed her sheer couture LBD with a budget buy Photo: Gtres Online

Stepping out with her husband at his alma mater Georgetown University in Washington DC last week, the Queen was regal in a sheer embellished Varela LBD, which costs around $1,100 and her signature stilettos: this time a pricey pair of Pradas, which helped the petite royal stand tall next to her 6 foot 4 inches tall spouse.

Her earrings are a right royal bargain at just $19.99 Photo: Gtres Online

Adding that final touch of glam though, was her budget buy – the $19.99 Waterfall chain earrings with bell fastenings from Mango – which brought the final flourish to the outfit.

The waterfall chain earrings are just one of the low-cost fashion picks in Letizia's wardrobe Photo: Mango.com

The Queen is of course known for her chic wardrobe, which is filled with Spanish designers as well as international picks such as BOSS and Carolina Herrera. She also has an unbelievable collection of shoes. But what she's also known for is her love of accessible pieces from stores like Zara, Uterqüe and, of course, Mango.

The royal also carried a pom-pom clutch by the affordable Spanish brand during a visit to El Salvador in May Photo: Getty Images

So Letizia is one royal whose style isn't hard to copy on a budget. In fact, she rocked a sexy Mango jumpsuit in April, and one of her staple bags over the spring and summer was from the global Spanish brand. She carried a print pom-pom clutch from Mango as she arrived in El Salvador for a state visit in May, then was spotted with the fashion-forward bag again back home in Spain as she attended an event in June, boldly teaming the purse with a pair of BOSS print pants.