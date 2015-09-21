Queen Letizia of Spain channels vintage 1920s style in Miami

Queen Letizia of Spain sparkled on Thursday when she opted for a 1920s flapper girl makeover. The Queen stole the show at Miami Dade College, where her husband, Prince Felipe VI, was given the Presidential medal for his contribution to humanitarian causes.

The Queen relied upon one of her favorite Spanish labels, Felipe Varela, for the coat and minidress set and finished the vintage look with finger waves in her hair.

Queen Letizia channeled 1920s glamour in a green Felipe Varela dress Photo: Getty Images

The elegant royal has been hitting all the right notes with her style during the U.S. trip. Earlier in the week, Letizia looked fashionable in another Felipe Varela dress as she was given a tour of the White House’s botanical gardens with First Lady Michelle Obama.

Later in the evening, the European royal changed into another stunning look, this time choosing black sparkly Nina Ricci, a brand favored by Michelle. The couple attended a reception at the residence of Ambassador Ramón Gil-Casares.

Letizia chose one of Michelle Obama's favorite designers, Nina Ricci, for her outfit to attend the ambassador's reception Photo: Getty Images

Following their short stay in Miami, the King and Queen of Spain are attending the USA-Spain Forum in St. Augustine before heading home to Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.