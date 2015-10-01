Kate Middleton and Prince William raise kids' mental health awareness

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be back in the spotlight next week to help raise awareness about mental health problems among young people and children. The visit follows the Duchess' first engagement following her maternity leave in September, a trip to the Anna Freud Centre, which also promoted the cause that is so close to her heart.

This time William and Kate are headed to London's Harrow College on Saturday, October 10 to attend an event run by mental health charity Mind, in collaboration with World Mental Health Day. The couple will meet young people who have experienced mental health problems and now volunteer with Mind.



Kate recorded a video message in which she spoke about how she and William had witnessed children struggling to cope with the impact of issues such as bullying, bereavement, family breakdown and more.

The Duchess, mom to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is patron to various children's charities including Place2Be, a charity that provides counselling for students in schools.