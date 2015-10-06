Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden meet refugee children

Having taken up the cause of children's rights, Princess Sofia of Sweden looked like a natural with a group of kids she met at a refugee center on Monday. The royal, who married Prince Carl Philip in June, was joining her husband on a two-day tour of Dalarna province in central Sweden, where the couple were carrying out official engagements.

Princess Sofia of Sweden recently married Prince Carl Philip in June Photo: @ Getty Images

During one of their stops, a visit to a unit for refugees, Sofia and Carl Philip took part in a play session, where the couple – who are aunt and uncle to Princess Estelle, Princess Leonor and Prince Nicolas – had a chance to show off their maternal and paternal sides.

Thirty-year-old Sofia and her husband entertained the youngsters who sat in a circle around them, playing peek-a-boo and clapping their hands. The Princess looked particularly charmed by one little girl who she deftly picked up and balanced on her hip.

Last month, the brunette beauty called on members of the public to take action and help those suffering as a result of the refugee crisis. Sofia gave an impassioned speech, her first as a royal, in Pretoria, South Africa at the Global Child Forum conference.

The 30-year-old was particularly charmed by one little girl Photo: @ Getty Images

"I think that everybody can contribute in their own way and do something," said Sofia. "I have a great belief that every individual can make a difference and help a fellow human being. What action can you take as a professional and as a person to make a positive impact on a child's life? As long as children suffer, we have work to do."

The couple took part in a play session at a refugee centre



Before joining the royal family, the philanthropist founded children's charity the Sofia Hellqvist Project Playground. The charity, which she established with a friend, aims to support underprivileged children in South Africa by providing meals, counsel and recreational activities.

Sofia worked as the charity's secretary general until April of this year, just two months before she tied the knot. Her older sister Lina still works as a project coordinator.

Sofia and Carl Philip also visited a local bakery during their two-day visit Photo: @ Getty Images



During their visit to Dalarna, Sofia and Carl Philip also visited the Falu copper mine, where they signed their names on a wall, alongside the old signatures of her parents-in-law King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia and sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria. The newlyweds also visited Skedvi Bröd, a local bakery where they made hand baked Skedvi bread using traditional ovens.

Of course the royal couple, who recently changed homes, will be back in Stockholm this weekend in time for nephew Prince Nicolas' christening, where Prince Carl Philip will be named the baby's godfather. The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, October 11.