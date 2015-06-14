Swedish royal wedding: Prince Carl-Philip, Sofia Hellqvist's fairytale ceremony

It's official! Sofia Hellqvist is now a princess. On Saturday, European royals were out in full force to see Prince Carl Philip wed his stunning bride in a fairytale wedding held in Stockholm's Royal Palace cathedral watched around the world as it was broadcast live.

As Sofia made her way down the long aisle in an Ida Sjöstedt gown and a tiara gifted to her from her in-laws as an Enya song played, Carl Philip had tears of joy forming in his eyes and a smile from ear to ear. During the ceremony, Coldplay and Rihanna managed to also be incorporated. "Fix You" and "Umbrella" were a part of the royal wedding score.

Prince Carl Philip and a stunning Sofia Hellqvist were married in a joyous ceremony in front of members of various European Royal Families Photo: Getty Images



Princess Estelle successfully walked down the aisle in her special role for Carl Philip and his bride. Estelle was joined by the other bridesmaids: Tiara Larsson, Anaïs Sommerlath and Chloé Sommerlath, who all wore the same designer as Sofia. Their bouquets also were a smaller replica of the brides' with garden roses in various shades of cream and coral.

A heavily-pregnant Princess Madeleine with Chris O'Neill and little Princess Leonore Photo: Getty Images

And, despite being due to give birth to her second child any day now, Princess Madeleine attended the happy occasion accompanied by her husband Chris O'Neill and their daughter Princess Leonore, who bounced from her dad to mom to uncle's laps during the ceremony.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel kept an eye on niece Leonore inside the church Photo: SVT



The groom's proud parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia beamed with pride as they stepped out in the Stockholm sunshine to see their only son say "I do" in the royal chapel. As Sofia, whose official title is now HRH Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, joined Carl Philip, the Swedish royal family looked on approvingly.

As the couple exchanged vows, Carl Philip had some difficulty putting the ring on Sofia's finger which caused laughs from family, friends and many other royals. The preacher also made a reference to the Swedish royal's love of racing.

Sofia, who also showed off her neck tattoo with her hair pulled back, recently told Swedish channel TV 4 that she and her groom experienced "love at first sight," while Carl Philip added: "I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia."

Victoria and Daniel's daughter Estelle's was a bridesmaid Photo: SVT

Supporting their fellow Scandinavian royals were a host of special guests from Norway and Denmark. Queen Sonja of Norway was joined by her son Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Princess Mette-Marit, who looked radiant in a pink and magenta patterned gown.

Haakon's older sister Princess Märtha Louise was also in attendance with her author husband of 13 years, Ari Behn.Representing Denmark were Queen Margrethe II, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Photo: Getty Images





Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wowed in a dazzling pink off-the-shoulder dress which she teamed with a glittering tiara and a statement necklace. Flying the flag for the United Kingdom were Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, who sported an elegant silk gown and turquoise jewels. Other royals at the high-profile wedding included Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his wife Princess Tatiana.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds took a horse-drawn carriage around Stockholm toward the Palace where the celebrations continued into the night. Before heading inside, Carl Philip and his wife sealed their marriage with a kiss for the spectators and the world to see. During the wedding banquet that was held in the Vita Havet Assembly Rooms, guests feasted on a four-course meal that included a white asparagus appetizer and langoustine.

Sofia and Carl Philip sealed their marriage with a kiss Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple sat in the middle of the table of honor with Sofia's parents and sisters as well as Carl Philip's immediate family. Both King Carl and Sofia's father Erik addressed the attendees. "Carl Philip, I won’t ask you to look after my daughter. She has always managed that fine herself," Erik Hellqvist shared. "But I do ask you both to continue to take good care of each other."

For the final speech, Carl Philip spoke from his heart. "Dearest Sofia, today is the beginning of a new chapter in my life. In your life. In our lives," he told his bride in front of the 300 guests. "I don't know what we will face in the future, but I know that with your love, I can take on any challenge."

He continued: "I have got a lot left to learn in life, and a lot left to do. It is a long road, and I am immensely looking forward to travelling it with you. But I've already learnt the most important thing I need to know, and that is: love conquers all. Sofia, you are the best. I love you."

Sofia watched her husband cut their cake Photo: Getty Images

Sofia then surprised her husband, who was brought to tears, and guests with a song she wrote. Referencing her father's speech she mentioned, "As my father said, I always walked my own way. This is from me to you. I love you!" Singer Molly Sanden then performed a song with lyrics Sofia wrote herself, including the words, "Everything I am, everything I have, to my last breath I will always love you with every beat of my heart."

After the dinner, the couple made their way over to their cakes that were made by the Swedish National Pastry team. The festivities continued in the Karl XI Gallery where Icona Pop were to take the stage.



