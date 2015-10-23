Duchess Kate hopes George won't inherit Prince William's love of motorbikes

Prince William and Kate arrived in Dundee, Scotland on Friday morning to carry out a full day of engagements. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who spent Thursday night in the town of St. Andrews where they first met, focused their visit on mental health in young people and Kate, 33, took the time to open up about her own family life.

Speaking at the Dundee Repertory Theatre where the couple were taking part in a family fun day, Kate admitted that she is "filled with horror" when her husband takes his motorbike out.

"He's still riding it," Kate told one well-wisher, Fearghas Simpson. "It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it‎!"

The Duchess, who paid tribute to Scotland's fashion by wearing a royal blue coat and a matching kilt by local designer Christopher Kane, added: "I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Kate wore a royal blue coat made by local Scottish designer Christopher Kane

At the theatre, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's doting parents met families who are benefitting from mental health charity programmes. Sat next to a mother and her cherubic baby, William, 33, looked particularly charmed by the lively tot.

Chatting to another young girl, the future King confessed that he didn't like maths, after she told him it was her favourite subject.

Kate admitted that she hopes son George won't inherit William's love of motorbikes

Kate, meanwhile, admitted that she and her husband had tried Scottish country dancing while at university at St. Andrews, but laughed, "We weren't very good!"

"I have very fond‎ memories of coming to Dundee when I was a student," she added to a group of Dundee University students. When one student Claire Gilmore revealed they were missing lectures to meet the Cambridges, Kate said: "We're going to get you into trouble."

The 33-year-old Duchess is championing a cause close to her heart – promoting mental health in young people

William and Kate, who are known as The Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, also met crew and staff who have been working on a theatre piece, In Her Shadows, which explores a young woman's relationship with depression and the stigmas surrounding the illness. The play is part of the Scottish Mental Health Arts and Film Festival, an annual event held in October.

The issue of mental health holds a special place in Kate's heart; the Duchess has previously spoken about the need to provide early support to children, and earlier this month Kate marked World Mental Health day with a charity visit.

The couple sat in on a workshop where young people discussed the need to end the stigma surrounding mental health

Their next engagement took William and Kate to See Me, a charity that is working to end mental health discrimination in Scotland. The couple sat in on a workshop of young people, who are all trained in mental health first aid courses, who discussed the need to change perceptions towards mental health.

William and Kate also took part in an anti-bullying workshop at The Corner, a drop-in centre that provides information and health services for young people aged between 11 and 19.

Kate admitted that she and William tried Scottish country dancing at St. Andrews University, but they "weren't very good"

The day will conclude with a visit to Abertay University, one of the two public universities in Dundee. As President of BAFTA, William will no doubt be excited to meet students who are involved in BAFTA's Young Game Designers programme.

Other members of the public will also have a chance to greet the royals as the couple will carry out a walkabout.