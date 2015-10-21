Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with Chinese President in London

With Kate Middleton making a stunning showing as Tuesday night's lady in red at the state banquet, on Wednesday morning she made an equally stylish statement as she and husband Prince William met with China's President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan. The two couples gathered at Lancaster House in central London to attend the "Creative Collaborations" exhibition, celebrating the cultural ties – both existing and future – between Great Britain and China.

William and Kate greeted the Chinese president at Lancaster House in London on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images



Kate, who wore a striking crimson Jenny Packham gown at Tuesday night's state banquet, looked regal in a purple lace Dolce & Gabbana knee-length dress. The Duchess had opted to wear red the night before in a nod to China's national color, but on Wednesday, she coordinated with her husband, who wore a purple tie. Madame Peng, who is a renowned contemporary folk singer back home, looked just as elegant in a pale brown dress and dark coat.



Kate wore lace Dolce and Gabbana for the event Photo: Getty Images

There was a celebrity element to the occasion, as Hong Kong-born action star Jackie Chan also met with William and Kate and their visitors. The royals and the politician were also introduced to a giant panda mascot from the animated film Kung Fu Panda, and were treated to a showcase by Merlin Entertainment. The group later met some of the cast from Poldark, the period drama series starring Aidan Turner, who were present in full costume.



At Tuesday's state banquet, Queen Elizabeth gave a speech in which she touched on her grandson William's first visit to China in March of this year – the first time a senior royal had made such a visit in nearly 30 years.

The royal couple joined by President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan Photo: Getty Images

"Like myself and Prince Philip, [William] visited not only your great cities of Beijing and Shanghai but also the beautiful province of Yunnan, and saw at first-hand the strong connections which bind our two countries together, be they in culture, education or business," said Her Majesty.



The Chinese leader and his wife, who were given a ceremonial welcome when they arrived on Tuesday, are on a four-day visit to the UK.