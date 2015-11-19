Queen Máxima is all smiles during university visit after recovering from kidney infection

It's good to see a smile on her face! On Thursday, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was back to work after her stint in the hospital due to a kidney infection. The Dutch royal visited Radboud University in Nijmegen.

The 44-year-old looked like her usual stylish self for the engagement, wearing a pink shift dress with a tan belt and matching heels. Topping off her look with a fluffy hat and her hair tied back, Máxima smiled and waved to the gathered crowds as she arrived at the university's Medical Innovation & Technology Expert Centre.

Queen Máxima paid a visit to Radboud University Photo: Rex

The Queen was at the university to open three new innovative operating rooms within the medical center and also received a tour of the facilities during her visit. When she was released from the hospital, the Queen expressed her thanks for the well-wishes she received while she was in treatment at the Bronovo Hospital in The Hague, in the Netherlands. "Many thanks for the many get well wishes I received," she said in a tweet released by the Dutch Royals official Twitter account. "Your support is heartwarming."

Máxima's latest engagement comes two weeks after she was forced to cut her and King Willem-Alexander's official state visit to China short, after experiencing back pain and being flown home for treatment.

Kate Middleton and Queen Máxima Photo: Getty Images

Máxima quickly resumed her royal duties following her recovery and joined Crown Princess Mary of Denmark for the World Conference of Women's Shelters at the World Forum, The Hague on November 4. She then joined the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service in Whitehall, London, where the two women watched from the balcony as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince William paid tribute to fallen war soldiers.