Prince Charles says he has avoided diaper duty with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince Charles does not do diaper duty! In the upcoming British TV documentary When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust, the 67-year-old Prince of Wales admits that when it comes to royal diaper duty with his grandchildren Prince George, 2, and 7-month-old Princess Charlotte, he leaves that task to their parents, Prince William, 33, and Kate Middleton, 33.



Prince Charles talks about life with his grandkids in a new TV documentary Photo: Getty Images

Although the future King has no plans to change diapers, he did admit that he is thankful to have Prince George and Charlotte "to look after me while I'm tottering about."

In the documentary, talk show hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sit down with Charles to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his charity, the Prince's Trust. Event Magazine reports the comedy duo also got the Prince of Wales to open up about his family, including moments with his grandfather King George from his childhood.

He admits he leaves George and Charlotte's diaper changing to William and Kate Photo: Getty Images

"He was lovely about Camilla and the two boys and being a granddad," said Anthony, one of the documentary's creators, during an interview with The Telegraph. "It was fascinating just to hear him talk like that."

He continued: "What got me was how I could actually relate to him when he talked about his family, which seems crackers [crazy] given how totally different we are. But he talked about sitting with his granddad, King George, and remembering how he could feel the sofa because he was always wearing short trousers."

Princes William and Prince Harry, 31, were also interviewed for the special occasion and talked about their love and respect for their "incredibly hard-working" dad. Charles' sons also revealed how he used to embarrass them, laughing in all the wrong places at their school plays, admitting that it is a family trait to find it amusing "when things go wrong."

When Ant And Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years Of The Prince's Trust will be shown on January 4 on ITV in the UK.

CLICK BELOW TO SEE A CLIP OF THE DOCUMENTARY