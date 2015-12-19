Prince George and Princess Charlotte star in new Christmas family portrait

It's the photo we've all be waiting for! Prince William and Kate Middleton have given royal fans a gift for the holidays, unveiling an adorable new family portrait. In what is only the second official picture of the foursome, the proud parents-of-two posed with their little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the photo, which was taken in October at Kensington Palace.

The Cambridges, who are all set for Princess Charlotte's first Christmas, are the picture of happiness, with dad William keeping an eye on a grinning Prince George while Kate balances their little Princess on her knee. The seven-month-old is wearing the same m&h floral dress and pink cardigan as seen in her first solo official portrait which was released at the end of November.

The Cambridges have released a family photo a week before Christmas Photo: Kensington Palace/Chris Jelf

The photo was shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account on Friday morning, with the caption: "A new family photo – Merry Christmas from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"The Duke and Duchess are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."

Unsurprisingly it quickly proved popular with royal enthusiasts who left comments about the "beautiful family" and expressed how "cute" the young royals are.

Princess Charlotte wore the same dress in her first solo official portrait Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge



Chris Jelf, the photographer chosen to take the family photo, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed photographing a very lovely family, although you have to be sharp as you don't have long when there are two young children involved!

"I hope everyone enjoys this photo and I am honored that The Duke and Duchess have decided to share it with the public."