Queen Elizabeth is 'really excited' about her 90th birthday party

To celebrate her 90th birthday the Queen Elizabeth will be joined by 10,000 guests in an enormous outdoor party. The birthday celebrations, which have been billed as the "biggest street party" Britain has ever seen, will take place on Sunday June 12.

Speaking to the press, including HELLO!, the British royal's eldest grandson Peter Phillips, who has helped his grandmother organize the festivities through his company SEL, said that the monarch is "really excited". "She said, 'I've heard you're up to something.' The conversations I've had, she is really excited about it. She thinks it's a great idea," said Peter, 38.

Queen Elizabeth thinks the colorful street party for her 90th birthday is "a great idea" Photo: Getty Images



For the Patron's Lunch, guests will be treated to a picnic basket lunch on The Mall – the iconic main road leading to Buckingham Palace – while live entertainment will include a carnival parade. And, given London's unpredictable weather, "sunscreen and ponchos" will be provided to the party-goers.

Princess Anne's son said: "The design of the tables, we could have umbrellas up if we needed to," he said. "There will be a certain element of Great British stiff upper lip."

The party is being held to celebrate Her Majesty's patronage of over 600 charities and organizations. The non-profit event will raise money for the newly created Patron's Fund, which supports the Queen's charities in the UK and Commonwealth.

The Patron's Lunch will be held on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace Photo: Buckingham Palace

"She loves the idea that all these organizations are going to be brought together for the first time and there is going to be a celebration," said Peter. "It's a celebration of her patronage to all these organizations, but it's also a celebration of all these organizations and what they do for our communities around the country."

A public lottery will open where a minimum of 1,000 tickets, priced at $215 each, will be available to purchase via The Patron's Lunch website. Guests will be able to take their wicker picnic baskets home after enjoying the meal.

Ten thousand people will be invited to the historic bash Photo: Getty Images



"The Mall has never hosted a traditional street party like this," Peter added. "It's had the Diamond Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee, which were full of people, which was fantastic and a great spectacle, but it has never actually had 10,000 people sat down to have a picnic lunch on it.

"Given that street parties are so very British, why wouldn't one of the most iconic streets in the country not have had one? It just fitted together very nicely."