Princess Charlene lights a fire in honor of Sainte Dévote in Monaco

Joined by her husband Prince Albert, Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out on Tuesday for the annual Sainte Dévote's Day, a celebration in honor of Monaco's patron saint. The CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at the St. Devoté celebation Photo: Getty Images

Charlene looked chic in an on-trend poncho paired with a grey scarf as she cozied up to her husband, linking her arm around his as they stood in the crowd and watched the blaze light up the evening.

On Wednesday, Charlene and Prince Albert continued to remember Monaco's patron saint. The couple gathered on the balcony of the Palace to attend the ceremony of the Sainte Dévote. The royal mom looked chic yet again in a navy coatdress and scarf.

Princess Charlene helped set light to a fishing boat as part of the day's traditions Photo: Getty Images

The national holiday fell just a day after Princess Charlene's 38th birthday, which she marked privately with her husband and their 1-year-old twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Charlene attended services for Sainte-Devote on Wednesday morning Photo: Getty Images

The royal couple's evening out was the first high profile event that they have attended since their private audience with the Pope earlier this month. For that occasion, elegant Charlene wore all-white according to the "privilège du blanc" rule – only a handful of designated Catholic Queens and Princesses are permitted to wear the hue for a Papal visit, and Charlene is one of them.