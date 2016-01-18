Princess Charlene of Monaco meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Prince Albert to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday. The elegant princess was following tradition by adhering to the "privilège du blanc" rule – only a handful of designated Catholic queens and princesses are permitted to wear white and Charlene is one of them. Others include Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Honoring the tradition, Charlene, just the latest royal to meet with the Pope, wore a dress, tailored coat and lace veil to cover her hair. She completed her pristine look with a clutch bag, leather gloves and nude heels – the only pop of color was her red lipstick.

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked pristine in white, adhering to the "privilège du blanc" rule



During the private meeting at the Apostolic Palace, the 37-year-old greeted the leader by bowing down and holding his hand to her forehead. Charlene and her husband Albert then exchanged gifts with Pope Francis I and the trio spoke while aides looked on.

Mom to twins Jacques and Gabriella, Charlene added a pop of color to her look with her lipstick choice



The last time they met was in 2013 during Pope Francis I's inauguration mass. At the time, Charlene chose to wear black, the color that most women are asked to wear then they meet the Pope. Michelle Obama wore a black dress and veil when she met Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 along with President Barack Obama.

Charlene and Prince Albert were given a private audience with the Pope



The visit to the Vatican follows Princess Charlene's most recent high-profile outing with her husband, which took place in December when the royal pair gave out Christmas gifts to children at the Palace in Monaco.

The last time Charlene met the Pope was in 2013, when she wore black





Shortly after Albert and Charlene sent out their twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.