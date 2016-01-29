Queen Letizia charms a little girl during a meeting at Zarzuela Palace

Queen Letizia of Spain formed a special bond with a young girl on January 26 as she met with young people affected by speech impediments in Madrid. The young girl, who suffers from Specific Language Impairment, a condition which affects her comprehension and expression of language, took quickly to the mother-of-two and looked very comfortable around her.

Queen Letizia bonded with a young girl who suffers from speech impediments Photo: Gtres

Several families supported by the ATELMA charity, an organization which aims to raise awareness about disorders that impair language acquisition during childhood development, were welcomed to Zarzuela Palace by the Queen.

The 43-year-old spoke with the charity’s founders about the organization’s activities, objectives and projects. The group spoke at length about how they can raise awareness about the existence of these disabilities, improve education about these issues and help support the families that have children living with these impairments.

The Queen met with families that have children affected by the conditions Photo: Gtres

As ever, the wife of King Felipe VI looked stylish and sophisticated for the informal meeting. She opted for a smart red blazer, over the top of a floral print blouse from Mango and black cigarette trousers. Finishing off her look, she chose Gucci’s black leather mid-heel ‘Jolene’ pumps and Chanel’s diamond star Comète earrings.

The 43-year-old looked stylish in a red blazer and black trousers Photo: Gtres

Later on in the afternoon, Letizia met with Scientific Committee of the Spanish Nutrition Foundation, an organization that encourages coordination between scientific research and food industries on issues that are related to nutrition. The meeting forms part of the monarch’s role as the UN’s Special Ambassador of the Food and Agriculture Organization for Nutrition.