Spain's Queen Letizia shows off intricate and stylish up-do at first appearance of 2016

Time and time again Queen Letizia shows off her elegant gowns and sophisticated suits. For her first engagement of 2016 with her husband King Felipe VI on Wednesday, the royal showed off a new look at a military parade in Madrid.

Letizia looked effortlessly cool as usual, but it was her hair that was the main talking point among her fans. The 43-year-old swept her long bob – or lob – into an elegant up-do, fastening her hair into neat curls at the nape of her neck. With her hair pulled back from her face, Letizia let her natural beauty shine through.

Queen Letizia looked slick for her first engagement of 2016 Photo: Gtres

The Spanish queen looked to be giving a masterclass in monochrome dressing. She paired a crisp white blazer with a full-length black dress that featured a daring split and floral detailing on the lower half.

Letizia and Felipe, 47, attended the New Year's Military Parade at the royal palace. The ceremony marks the beginning of the couple's royal duties for the coming year and involved a speech from the king in the palace's Throne Room.

The royal swept her long bob into an elegant up-do Photo: Gtres

It is usually the king's first speech of the year and takes place roughly two weeks after the monarch's televised Christmas Eve speech. At the start of the ceremony, the national anthem is played, followed by the firing of 21 cannon shots. This year around 150 guests attended, including Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who also gave a speech, and army officials.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended the military parade in Madrid Photo: Gtres

Felipe and Letizia will no doubt have enjoyed a restful break with their two daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. The sweet siblings featured on their parents' Christmas card this year, perhaps to reflect the change that one day Leonor, ten, will be queen. "Every day we have reason to find hope and peace in our hearts. We hope that the goodwill of Christmas will always light our way," the message inside the card read.