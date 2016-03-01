Kate Middleton's Mother's Day plans with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton will be celebrating her first Mothering Sunday, also known as the UK's Mother's Day, as a mom-of-two on March 6. This year's holiday will be an extra special occasion for the royal, since she welcomed Princess Charlotte last May.

The 34-year-old will most likely spend the day at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she lives with husband Prince William and the couple's two young children, Prince George and Charlotte.

Alternatively, she may choose to travel to the Middleton family home in Berkshire, where Kate can celebrate with her own mother Carole, her dad Michael and her siblings James and Pippa.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

"The Duchess of Cambridge will be spending the day privately," a palace source told HELLO! Photo: Getty Images

Either way, the Duchess is not expected to carry out engagements or royal duties on her special day. A palace source confirmed to HELLO! Online that "The Duchess of Cambridge will be spending the day privately."

The day will no doubt be filled with a lot of love and laughter. Prince George, who is "lively" and a "little monkey" according to his father William, may be running around the house, playing with his toys and joining in the celebrations as he did at Christmas.





The family may choose to stay at Anmer Hall, or travel to the Middleton family home in Berkshire Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is only 10-months-old and a little more relaxed. She was recently described as "very easy, very sweet" by her doting dad.

"[She is] very sweet," William told rugby players as he attended a reception hosted by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust. "But all fathers say 'just you wait, when they get to nine, 10, 11 they go crazy'. I'm looking forward to it, there will be some drama."





Prince George became a big brother last May Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

While the Cambridges will be celebrating Mother's Day privately, royal watchers can look forward to the possibility of official portraits released later this year. Kate, who is a talented shutterbug, often likes to get behind the camera and share photos of her children instead of calling on official royal photographers.

Princess Charlotte's first solo portraits were taken when she was just 6-months old. With her first birthday approaching in May, royal fans are hoping they will be treated to a new set of images, perhaps taken in advance by mom Kate, at a private celebration like Mother's Day.