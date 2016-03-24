Princess Estelle sweetly cradles baby brother Prince Oscar in new photos

Princess Estelle appears to be settling into her role as a big sister to Prince Oscar quite nicely! On Thursday, Crown Princess Victoria released new photos as a thank you to well-wishers showing the four-year-old princess doting over her newborn brother.

Princess Estelle dotes over Prince Oscar in new photos Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

The photo, which was taken by Prince Daniel at the family's home, Haga Castle, shows Estelle cradling her little brother while sitting on the floor. Victoria's firstborn smiles sweetly down at Prince Oscar, who is fast asleep in his sister's arms.

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel released the photo with a message thanking the public for all their support over the past few weeks, following the birth of their son and Princess Estelle's fourth birthday celebrations.

"Many thanks for all greetings, good wishes and congratulations we received in connection with Princess Estelle's birthday and Prince Oscar's birth," the message read. "We appreciate all the concern and that so many share our joy."

Princess Victoria stepped in front of the lens and posed with her baby boy Photo: Kungahuset

An additional image of Princess Victoria cuddling up to her newborn was shared on the Swedish Royal Palace's official website. Prince Oscar can be seen sleeping peacefully in his mother's arms as she smiles for the camera, looking elegant in a blue floral top with her hair tied back into a bun. The new photo, which was taken by photographer Kate Gabor, is also believed to have been taken at Haga Castle in the last few days.

The Crown Princess Victoria welcomed her second child on Wednesday, March 2, at Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm with her husband Prince Daniel by her side.

The dad-of-two proudly addressed the media to confirm the little prince was born weighing eight pounds and measuring 22 inches long. With a big smile, he said that both mother and baby were doing well, adding, "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!"