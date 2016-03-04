Princess Victoria of Sweden takes her baby prince home: See first picture

What an exciting day for the Swedish royal family! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband Princess Estelle was already asleep when her baby brother arrived on Wednesday night. She was among the first to meet the little prince on Thursday and excitedly posed for a photograph with her parents and new sibling in the hospital before the family headed home.

The new family-of-four pose for their first photo together Photo: Facebook

Victoria and Daniel welcomed Prince Oscar on Wednesday March 2 at 8:28pm at the Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.



Prince Daniel was at his wife's side throughout the birth, and he proudly addressed the media to confirm that the little prince was born weighing eight pounds and measuring 22 inches long. With a big smile, he said that both mother and baby were doing well, adding: "I have not had time to feel just yet how it feels to be a father of two. But it feels good so far!"



Princess Estelle was among the first to meet the little prince Photo: The Royal Court/Sweden

Little Estelle will no doubt be thrilled to be a big sister. She adores her little cousins Leonore and Nicolas, whose parents are Victoria’s younger sister, Princess Madeleine and banker Christopher O'Neill. Although, mom Victoria did admit last year that her daughter had other priorities, revealing: “What [Estelle] really wants is a hamster!"



The royal couple announced their pregnancy last September with a statement reading: "Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child. The birth is expected to take place in March of 2016."



Princess Victoria with her brother Carl Philip Photo: Getty Images

Following the birth, Victoria and Daniel have been flooded with messages from well-wishers - led by the delighted Swedish royal family. "We share the Crown Princess Couple great happiness and Princess Estelle pleasure to welcome her little brother to the family. We wish the family a wonderful time in peace and quiet and we very much look forward to seeing our grandchildren," proud grandparents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia said in a statement.



Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who will soon welcome their first child, added their congratulations: "With great warmth and love we welcome Victoria and Daniel's son to the family. We are excited about the growing cousin crowd, and we look forward to seeing the new family member!"



Victoria's younger sister Princess Madeleine, and Chris O'Neill, also spoke of their joy at the birth of the prince: "We are so happy for Victoria, Daniel, and Estelle's sake and for our new family member! Both Leonore and Nicolas look forward to meeting their new cousin, and we wish him a warm welcome to the family," the couple said.



Daniel's parents Olle and Ewa Westling also released a message that read: "We feel great joy today with the news that the Crown Princess and our son have welcomed their second child, and Estelle her long awaited sibling. We wish them the best of luck with the new family member and we will support and help, as grandparents."