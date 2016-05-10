Kate's new sailing engagement announced

The Duchess of Cambridge, nee Kate Middleton, will visit Portsmouth later this month to learn about projects inspiring young people to take up sailing. Kate will visit the headquarters of 1851 Trust, of which she is Royal Patron, on 20 May.

There she will see how the trust works to inspire the next generation in sailing and science. Kate will first launch the 1851 Trust's two flagship sailing projects in partnership with UKSA and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation. The Duchess will meet people involved in the project, which aims to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue the sport.

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the 1851 Trust in Portsmouth

Kate will then open the new Tech Deck Education Centre, which will allow visitors to witness the construction and ongoing operation of the team's America's Cup boats, and learn more about the innovation and technology involved in the sport.

During part of her visit the Duchess will meet a group of local schoolchildren who are taking part in the #STEMCREW digital workshops, which focus on the science, technology, maths and engineering of the America's Cup challenge.

Kate is royal patron of the trust

The Duchess of Cambridge is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, which is supported by Ben Ainslie Racing, the team to bring the America's Cup back to where it all began in 1851. The patronage is a fitting choice for the Duchess, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year.

Kate has previously carried out a number of engagements as part of her work with the Trust, and was joined by her husband Prince William for the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in July 2015, however the royal couple were left disappointed after the tournament was cancelled due to poor weather.

The announcement of Kate's latest engagement comes just 24 hours after it was confirmed that the Duchess will join Princes William and Harry for the launch event of their Heads Together campaign at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Monday 16 May.