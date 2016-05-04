Kate Middleton checks herself out at the National Portrait Gallery
It's like looking in the mirror. British Vogue cover star Kate Middleton paid a visit on Wednesday to the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron, to view two photos of herself that are featured in the fashion magazine's centennial issue. The stunning images have been added to the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibit at the London art gallery.
Photo: WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge was given a private tour, where she spent a few minutes looking at the beautiful photos. No doubt the royal mom was excited to see her portraits blown up and hanging inside one of London's most famous museums.