﻿

Kate Middleton checks herself out at the National Portrait Gallery

hellomagazine.com

It's like looking in the mirror. British Vogue cover star Kate Middleton paid a visit on Wednesday to the National Portrait Gallery, of which she is a patron, to view two photos of herself that are featured in the fashion magazine's centennial issue. The stunning images have been added to the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibit at the London art gallery.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Photo: WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge was given a private tour, where she spent a few minutes looking at the beautiful photos. No doubt the royal mom was excited to see her portraits blown up and hanging inside one of London's most famous museums.

More about british royals

More news