Swedish royal family release official photos from Prince Oscar's christening

The Swedish royals have released the first official pictures from Prince Oscar's May 27 christening. The photos, that were released on the royal house's official page, show the young Prince surrounded by friends on family on the special day.

In one portrait, Crown Princess Victoria holds on tightly to her young son as she poses with him alongside her husband, Crown Prince Daniel and their daughter Estelle. The mom-of-two looked lovely on the day of the christening wearing a white lace dress, white pumps and a matching lace fascinator.

Proud parents Victoria and Daniel posed with their two children Photo: Kungahuset/Anna Lena Ahlstrom

Oscar's older sister 4-year-old Princess Estelle looked adorable also wearing a white dress. The little girl smiled sweetly for the camera as she proudly perched on her father's lap.

In another photo, the young boy is surrounded by his family and newly appointed godparents. Prior to the christening Victoria and Daniel announced who they had chosen to take up the coveted positions. In a statement released by the royal family, the couple revealed that they had selected royals Princess Madeleine, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Frederik among those to act as the boy's godparents.

Prince Oscar was pictured with his new godparents Photo: Kungahuset/Anna Lena Ahlstrom

The royal duo also called on Hans Astrom and Oscar Magnuson, both from Sweden, to take up the role. Hans is an insurance employee and a good friend of Daniel's, while Oscar is a long-time friend of the royals and King Carl XVI Gustaf.

On the day, Prince Oscar was very well behaved and slept sweetly in his mother's arm for the most part of the ceremony. During the service the young boy was baptized with water that came from a special spring on the island on Öland, over a silver font that dates from the early 18th century.