Princess Claire of Luxembourg can speak four languages: Get to know the royal

Princess Claire of Luxembourg — née Claire Margareta Lademacher — turned heads stepping out in a stylish ensemble at Luxembourg's 2016 National Day celebrations. While she wowed royal fans with her fashion credentials at the festivities, this 31-year-old is more than just another pretty princess.

The quadrilingual, doctoral candidate was born to telecommunications mogul, Hartmut Lademacher in1985 before meeting her prince charming during her boarding school years in Switzerland. The German-born beauty married into Luxembourg's Grand Ducal family in 2013 with her lavish royal wedding to Prince Félix in the South of France.

Here are five facts to know about Claire:

1. Like Prince William and Kate Middleton, she met her Prince at school

Félix and Claire met while studying at the Collège Alpin International Beau Soleil boarding school in Switzerland. Later on, the couple both went on to study bioethics at the Pontifical University Regina Apostolorum in Rome. Before tying the knot with Claire, the Prince told the Luxembourgish newspaper, the Luxemburger Wort, "Over the following years a strong friendship developed and has become the basis for our love."

2. She worked for Vogue’s publishing house

After graduating in 2007, Claire began her professional career at mass media company Condé Nast. The stylish royal worked in the publishing house's advertising department in New York and Munich before becoming a project manager for IMG World in Berlin.

3. She has a little princess of her own

Claire and her husband welcomed their first child, Princess Amalia Gabriela Maria Teresa of Nassau, together in 2014. The first-time parents paid tribute to their respective mothers, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Gabriele Lademacher, with their daughter's middle names.

4. Claire has not only beauty but brains

Thanks to her international schooling in Atlanta, Germany, Paris and Switzerland, the royal speaks four languages: German, English, French and Italian. Following her undergraduate degree, Claire pursued a master's degree in bioethics from the University Regina Apostolorum in Rome where she graduated summa cum laude.

As of 2015, Claire was working on her PhD on the ethical aspects of organ donation consent. As part of her doctoral studies in 2012, the studious royal served as a visiting researcher at the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

5. She and her husband manage a winery

Since their wedding, the royal couple has been living in the South of France at the Château Les Crostes. Claire and Felix manage the winery, which is owned by Claire's family. According to the Luxemburger Wort, the second-in-line to the royal throne of Luxembourg, has been taking oenology classes to deepen his understanding of wine.