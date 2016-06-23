Princess Claire of Luxembourg wows at National Day celebrations

Princess Claire of Luxembourg showed off her style credentials when she stepped out in a chic black and white striped pant suit for the country's National Day celebrations. All eyes were on the royal as she took her seat alongside her husband Prince Félix for the patriotic parade.

Adding a pop of color to her otherwise monochrome look, the 31-year-old opted for a bold red lipstick and bright orange watch. She finished off the outfit with large black, gold and pearl earrings.

Princess Claire hit all the right fashion notes when she stepped out in a stylish pant suit on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images

The royal family gathered together on Tuesday as they began the festivities for the country's annual National Day celebrations, which also incorporate the official birthday of the Grand Duke.

Traditionally the royals begin the official event with a solemn changing of the guard at the Grand-Ducal palace in Luxembourg City, on the eve of the National Day. Later, in the evening, there is a torchlight procession, which then becomes a large open-air party, throughout the capital city. The night then wraps up with a spectacular firework display.



On Wednesday the princess chose another pant suit for the celebrations Photo: Getty Images

This will be the second National Day that Claire, Felix and their daughter Amalia will celebrate as a family. The two-year-old, who isn't often seen out in public, isn't expected to attend the celebrations with her parents.

Toddler Amalia was last seen at an engagement in March when she and her parents had an audience with the Pope at his Vatican residence. The little girl was very well behaved as she was introduced to Pope Francis and stood next to the 79-year-old Catholic leader during the photocall.