Prince Carl Philip reveals 'worried' mom Queen Silvia wishes he would stop racing after near accident

It appears Prince Carl Philip's family wants him to put a brake on racing. Following a scary incident during the Swedish Touring Car Championship, the 37-year-old revealed that his mother Queen Silvia harbors concerns over her son's love for speed.

"There are some in the family who want to take my place in the driver's seat," he told national broadcaster STV Sports. "Mom is a little worried."

Despite his family's worries, the royal has no plans of leaving the track anytime soon. Carl explained, "Racing is like an oasis for me. I can come here and be myself, it feels like I'm the same as everyone else."

He continued, "I don't feel inhibited because I am the prince; it's not something I think about while I race – it's all about driving as quickly as possible."

The royal's weekend took a frightening turn on Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle subsequently forcing fellow racer Mattias Andersson off the track. Carl later apologized to his rival competitor. "He came and apologized afterwards," Mattias told the Swedish newspaper outlet Corren. "[Carl] explained it by saying that he lost control of the car.”





This isn’t the first racing mishap for the royal. Prior to his 2015 June wedding to Princess Sofia, the 37-year-old was involved in a collision with another STCC driver. While he had to retire from that race as a result, Carl later redeemed himself during the second heat of last year’s STCC, where he was named the winner after driver Fredrik Larsson was penalized with a time penalty.

After last year's win, the royal expressed his excitement to return to the track. Leading up to the competition, Carl said in a statement, “Falkenberg is one of my favorite circuits and I am really proud of my victory here last year.”

Though his weekend results weren't as high as the previous year's, he said before his race on Sunday, "We are slowly but surely step forward after I missed the first race weekend and I hope to bring my best result."

While her husband raced the circuits, Princess Sofia attended the Walk in the park music festival on July 9 with her brother-in-law Prince Daniel. The Swedish beauty, who welcomed her first child, Prince Alexander, with Carl in April, recently opened up in an interview about motherhood. “It's amazing," she told Sweden's Svenskdam. “Having children changes your whole life.”

When asked whether the little Prince resembles her or her speed-loving husband, Sofia revealed, “He's a little mixture of both of us! And it's different every day.” Carl echoed his wife's sentiments on parenthood calling it "wonderful." He said, "The first time does take some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."