Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcome a baby boy

It's a boy! The Swedish royal family are celebrating yet another addition to their family, with the birth of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's first child. The couple – who wed in a fairytale ceremony featuring a carriage procession in June 2015 – are parents to a son, the Palace has revealed.

The Swedish royal couple have welcomed their first child

Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

The arrival of the new little Prince follows the birth of Princess Victoria's second child Prince Oscar



The arrival of the new little Prince follows the birth of Princess Victoria's second child Prince Oscar Photo: Facebook/Princess Madeleine

According to Swedish royal tradition, the Prince's father King Carl Gustav will announce his new grandson's name and title at a cabinet meeting in the next few days.

Sofia and Carl Philip have captivated the Scandinavian nation with their charming love story after meeting through mutual friends. In an interview ahead of their nuptials the former model and reality TV contestant described the dashing royal as her "best friend," adding: "[He is] the person I talk to the most. He's so smart and I feel so secure with him."



The photogenic royal couple, who met through mutual friends, wed in June 2015 Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, her intended confessed to being nervous ahead of the proposal in a secret location that is special to the couple.

Princess Estelle cradles her brother Prince Oscar in sweet photos

No one will be happier about the exciting new chapter in their lives than the pretty brunette's mother-in-law Queen Silvia. The little baby boy makes her a grandmother five times over.

Her elder daughter, Victoria, is mother to Estelle – who is the future queen – and Oscar, who until last month was the newest Prince of Sweden. Meanwhile, her second daughter Princess Madeleine has a daughter named Leonore and son named Nicolas.