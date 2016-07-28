Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco plan United States visit in September

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t the only royals heading to North America this year. Though unlike the British royals, who will be visiting Canada, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco will travel south of the Canadian border to the United States.

On the itinerary set for late September, the royal couple will visit Washington D.C. Albert told People magazine that the trip is “to celebrate the 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the exchange of ambassadors between Monaco and the United States.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Prince Albert hopes to take his wife to New Jersey during the visit Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Following their visit to the nation’s capital, the pair will travel to New York City to inaugurate a new Cartier store, which will feature a tribute to the Prince’s late parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace.

RELIVE PRINCESS CHARLENE AND PRINCE ALBERT'S WEDDING DAY

While stateside, Albert also plans on taking his wife to a U.S. city close to his heart. "I'd like to show her Ocean City, New Jersey," he said. "I used to go there a lot when I was young."

PRINCE ALBERT AND MORE DAREDEVIL ROYALS

Growing up, the royal’s mother took him and his sister Princess Caroline to her family’s vacation home on the Jersey Shore. "There's still a Kelly reunion at Ocean City every Labor Day," Albert said, adding that this year, "maybe we'll just surprise them!"

FUNNY REACTIONS FROM KIDS MEETING ROYALS

The Princely couple and their twins, Jacques and Gabriella Photo: Thierry Orban/Getty Images

A month after their visit, the Monaco royal and his wife of five years will return to the Big Apple in October. The couple will once again visit New York to to attend the annual Princess Grace Foundation dinner. No word on whether the pair's one-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will join their parents on the overseas trips.

PRINCESS GABRIELLA AND PRINCE JACQUES' CUTEST MOMENTS

Albert recently opened up about his little ones' saying, "They have this overall happy attitude. They smile all the time. I think they're happy." The proud dad also shared some of the Monaco twins' latest milestones, which includes "almost" knowing "their ABCs and numbers." He said, "They're doing them in French and English. We're speaking mostly English. Gabriella's really very good with her numbers. Jacques is a little bit lazier but he catches up fast and will pass her."