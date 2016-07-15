Princess Charlene looks more glam than ever christening a cruise ship in Monte Carlo

Glamour on the high seas! Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out for an enchanting evening in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to christen the Seven Seas Explorer cruise ship, which she was named the godmother of.

The 38-year-old cut the red velvet ribbon, which sent a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne smashing against the hull of Regent's new luxury ship. As per usual, Charlene dazzled at the gala christening ceremony wearing a silver shimmering off-the-shoulder gown.

Photo: Eric MATHON / Princely Palace

Already taking to her new role with the cruise line, the former Olympic swimmer, who is an advocate for water safety, is working to implement her foundation’s programs onboard Norwegian ships.

“It is an honor to be the Godmother of this magnificent ship, Seven Seas Explorer. I am also thrilled by the discussions taking place between my Foundation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to implement my Water Safety program on all their ships,” Charlene stated. “Developing awareness of the risks attached to aquatic environments is, for me, a cause of most importance.”

Photo: Eric MATHON / Princely Palace

Prince Albert looked dapper in a white tux supporting his wife at the ceremony. Also in attendance for the celebration was world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, who delivered a private musical performance during the evening.

Discussing the Princess, Jason Montague , president and COO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises said, “Seven Seas Explorer is the most luxurious ship ever built, and we are truly grateful and privileged to have Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco serve as the ship’s godmother.”