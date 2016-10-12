Prince William makes one girl's day by chatting about the tooth fairy during hospital visit

Prince William’s busy week continued on Wednesday, October 12. The dad-of-two paid a special visit to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to focus on the work of the Step into Health military employment program promoting the welfare of military personnel and veterans — one of the main focuses of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's Royal Foundation.

Photo: Adrian Dennis PA Wire/Press Association Images

Upon his arrival, the 34-year-old was greeted by a number of hospital staff members, who had delayed their lunch break to meet him. William joked to them, “I hope the wards aren’t empty.”

The royal met with graduates of the Step into Health program — which recognizes the skills gained in the armed forces and supports the journey into the workplace and chatted with patients including seven-year-old Anna Kape, who broke her arm at school. Despite her injury, the young girl had a gap-toothed grin chatting with Prince George's dad. “He asked me if the tooth fairy would be coming,” Anna shared after the encounter.

Photo: Adrian Dennis PA Wire/Press Association Images

While touring the facilities, William apologized for causing a commotion at the hospital. “I’m sorry I brought the hospital to a standstill, that wasn’t my intention,” he said. “I hope you’re not waiting for anything important.”

The Duke, who was on hand to focus on the work to provide employment for military veterans, met with active and former military men and women. Emma Proctor told the royal that she is transitioning into nursing after 16 years of military service. “He was really encouraging and inspiring," she said of William.

Photo: Adrian Dennis PA Wire/Press Association Images

Emma’s mentor, Joanne Extance, also noted of the royal, “He seemed to understand the reality of what it would be like to change.”

Former army captain Palmer Winstanley, who left the army after suffering from PTSD praised Kate Middleton’s husband and Prince Harry for their work. “It’s fantastic what they’re doing in raising awareness,” he said. “All the stuff that Harry has done recently in talking about his mother shows it is not just PTSD. There are other significant events in people’s lives too.”

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Following his visit to the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, Princess Charlotte's father traveled to London's Royal Hospital Chelsea to present awards at the DefenceERS2016 Gold ceremony to honor organizations that have supported members of the Armed Forces.