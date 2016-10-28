Sarah, Duchess of York, has this response when asked about daughter Princess Eugenie's possible engagement

According to Sarah Ferguson, her daughter Princess Eugenie isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon. The royal's mother laughed off reports that her daughter is engaged to long-time boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

When asked by People magazine whether there was any truth to the speculation that the couple were engaged, the 57-year-old replied with a laugh and a simple "no".

Princess Eugenie and Jack have been dating for six years

Sarah's youngest daughter, Eugenie, 26, and boyfriend Jack, 29, have been an item for six years. Engagement speculation began back in September after the pair spent the weekend at Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The couple joined her Majesty and other members of the royal family at the castle in the Highlands. Prior to the getaway, the nightclub manager had briefly met his girlfriend's grandmother. Jack's invitation to one the monarch's favourite retreats was a sign that an engagement might be on the cards.

However, a spokesperson denied the reports back in August telling HELLO!: "The story is not true."

While at the 33rd annual Alzheimer's Association Rita Hayworth Gala on Tuesday, the mother-of-two also opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Princess Eugenie's mother denied the pair were engaged

She said: "My daughters [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] are the finest ambassadors of good parenting from Andrew and I."

Highlighting her oldest daughter's recent accomplishments, the proud mum said: "Beatrice just raised a great deal of money for her charity Big Change, doing a Strive Challenge with the Bransons. And then she went with the Franks Foundation to eye hospitals in Nepal. And she has scoliosis of the spine and she does an awful lot for orthopedic research.”

She added: "They are very extraordinary girls."