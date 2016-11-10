Prince Harry stars in new music video for WellChild charity

Prince Harry has made his music video debut — for charity! The British royal stars in a new video for the charity WellChild, of which he is a patron. The 32-year-old’s cameo is featured in a new version of Daniel Powter’s 2005 hit song Bad Day.

The single, which was unveiled at the 2016 WellChild Awards, is sung by the WellChild Nurse and Families choir and also stars Scouting For Girls and X-Factor singer Josh Daniel. The project aims to raise awareness and funds for children with exceptional needs.

Photo: YouTube

Meghan Markle's royal beau, who has proven to be a natural with kids, showed off his compassionate side bonding with an ill child in a teaser for the video. The song can be pre-ordered on iTunes now but will be released on all platforms November 11. In the video, the British royal makes two appearances throughout while showing off his million dollar smile.

Sir Elton John recently chatted with HELLO! about the similarities between Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana. The Grammy winner said, “People love him because he has his mother’s ability to communicate so brilliantly on a very, very humble level and that’s what she had.”

Harry attended the WellChild Awards back in August, where he celebrated the courage of little kids and those who care for them. Prince William's brother expressed his joy at meeting the seriously ill children in a series of tweets posted to KensingtonRoyal’s Twitter account.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images

"The ‪#WellChildAwards is one of those moments in life when you are left in awe at the strength of human character,” the royal said. "Watching these young people face challenges with such determination, positivity and good humour never fails to take my breath away."

Harry added, "I am so fortunate to have had the chance of meeting you all and so proud to be associated with this fantastic charity."

