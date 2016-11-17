The Dutch Princesses show off their individual sense of style in new photos

The Dutch Royal Palace is celebrating the autumn season with a slew of royal portraits of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane. The pictures were taken this fall by Jeroen van der Meyde at the Het Oude Loo Palace estate in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde

Included in the new set of photos is one scenic portrait of the royal Dutch sisters. The Princesses came together for a single sibling photo, sitting on a bench in age descending order.

Maxima’s daughters also posed individually for two solo portraits. Princess Amalia, who is nearing her thirteenth birthday on December 7, looked grown up in the new images wearing a crochet dress with bell-sleeves.

The Crown Princess styled her hair clipping a portion to one side. The monarchs’ eldest daughter flashed a bright smile for the camera showing off her braces, which matched her ensemble.

Amalia opted to sweep her hair to the side for the photos Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde

Amalia recently recovered from an ankle injury. The Princess posed for a family photo over the summer sporting a white bandage and crutches. At the time, her father downplayed the injury telling the press, "It's just a girl who has sprained her ankle.”

Like her big sister, 11-year-old Alexia posed for two new close-up portraits. The King and Queen’s middle child appeared angelic wearing a white long-sleeve dress and her locks down. After a skiing accident earlier this year, Maxima called Alexia a "fighter."

Alexia showed off her freckles and smile Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde

For her new solo portraits Ariane showed off her bold sense of style. The nine-year-old made a fashion statement donning a flamingo printed frock for the photo session. The young Princess accessorized her colorful dress with a matching red cardigan.

Ariane added a pop of color to the trio's photo Photo: Jeroen van der Meyde

While Amalia, Alexia and Ariane are all on their way to becoming style icons like their mother, the girls are already excellent school students. During the Dutch royal family’s summer photo session, King Willem-Alexander praised all three of his daughters for their good grades.