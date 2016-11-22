Kate Middleton consoles crying mother at Place2Be Awards: 'I just had to do that as a mum'

Kate Middleton has a way with children and their mothers alike. The Duchess of Cambridge found herself consoling a sobbing mother on Tuesday evening at the Place2Be Awards.

“I just had to do that as a mum,” Kate said after flinging her arms around Ceri Knapton. Ceri was overcome by emotion while talking to Prince George’s mom about her own 13-year-old son Ethan — who was nominated for a Young Person Champion Award for raising awareness by using his battles with autism and Asperger Syndrome.

Kate consoled a mom during the Place2Be Awards Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Following her royal encounter, Ceri admitted, “I vowed that I wouldn't cry but was just overcome listening to Ethan. The Duchess just leant over and said to me 'I've got to give you a hug as a mum.’ I couldn't believe it. It was such a kind gesture.”

After an engagement in support of Place2Be earlier in the day, the Duchess stepped out in the evening for the charity's awards held at London’s Mansion House. The organization, of which Kate is a patron, provides support and training to improve the wellbeing of pupils, families and teachers and is a part of her, Prince William and Prince Harry’s Heads Together mental health campaign.

Kate wore a Preen favorite style to the awards Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Kate wowed at the event donning a black Preen dress — similar to the red one worn during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. The stylish royal completed her evening look wearing her tresses in a half-up ‘do and accessorizing the sophisticated frock with a Temperley London crystal bow belt and suede cutout wave pumps by Prada.

While at the awards ceremony, which recognizes children who have been positive examples of mental health in their local communities, the Duchess delivered a speech praising all those involved with the organization.

Kate commended everyone involved in the charity Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

“Without many of the inspiring people gathered here this evening, countless children would not receive such transformational support in their schools. It is because of so many of you, that in their time of need, children have the help, care and attention that will get them through tough times in their lives,” she said.

“I am a firm believer that it is absolutely crucial to confront problems as early as possible, to prevent them from escalating into even greater issues later in life,” Kate continued. “Even the luckiest people can face great challenges. No matter how invincible we seem on the surface, all of us need help from time to time.”

Prior to the awards, Princess Charlotte's mom paid a visit to London's Natural History Museum, where she revealed her three-year-old son is keen on dinosaurs. The royal was on hand to celebrate with youngsters the museum’s famous Diplodocus "Dippy" dinosaur skeleton going on tour. Kate told the schoolchildren, "George loves the T-Rex because it's the noisiest and the scariest."