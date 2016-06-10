Kate Middleton dazzles in blue gown at SportsAid charity dinner in London

Kate Middleton looked regal in royal blue. The Duchess of Cambridge brought the glamour on Thursday evening stepping out for SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner in London.

The 34-year-old stunned wearing a floor-length dress by Rouland Mouret that features a nipped waistline and cut-outs on the shoulders. Kate's modern Nansen Gown, as it it called on the designer's site, originally retailed for $3,710, though is currently on sale for $2,225.

The stylish royal completed her look wearing her glossy locks downs and accessorizing with dangling diamond hoop earrings and a black satin clutch.

Prince George’s mother attended the pre-dinner reception held in Kensington Gardens. There the royal met with ambassadors for the organization as well as with alumni and young athletes hoping to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Once inside, the Duchess delivered a speech highlighting the work of SportsAid and her own love of sports. She began, "Some of you may know that I love sport. I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about. I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."

Kate continued, "The brilliance of SportsAid is in really understanding just how much athletic competition gives to our country as a whole. By investing in young sporting talent, they ensure that there is a strong pipeline of inspirational heroes. These athletes then serve as motivators to everyone in the UK to get involved, get active, and embrace the power of sport to make us happier and healthier."

The mom-of-two concluded her speech expressing her excitement for the upcoming Olympic games. She said, "I am immensely proud to be their Patron and I can't wait to cheer on our team competing in Rio."

Kate has been a patron of Sports Aid since 2013 following on from her interest and involvement during London 2012, and has carried out several engagements in the past to show her support.

Back in april April, the royal penned a thoughtful birthday message to SportsAid, praising their contribution to British sports. "As Patron, I would like to wish SportsAid a very happy 40th birthday, and offer my best wishes to everyone who has played a part in their success," she wrote. "Thank you to those who have, and are, supporting SportsAid. Your efforts make a huge difference to thousands of young people and their families.”