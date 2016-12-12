The British royal family homes get holiday makeovers

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Buckingham Palace! Queen Elizabeth has adorned her royal digs with festive decorations for the holiday season. On Thursday, the royal family shared images from inside the residence on Twitter.

In one photo, the Christmas trees were decorated with crown ornaments that read: Buckingham. Another image shows various blue, red, gold, silver and purple ornaments placed along a gold railing.

Buckingham Palace is getting into the holiday spirit Photo: Twitter/@royalfamily

Royal watchers were able to see the details in some of the festive markers in a photo on the family's Instagram account as well. "A closer look at the decorations in Buckingham Palace," the caption read.

Down the street, Clarence House also got a holiday makeover. Prince Charles and Camilla's Christmas tree was shown in a 30-second clip, posted on their official Twitter. "Introducing the beautiful @ClarenceHouse Christmas tree! #NationalChristmasTreeDay," the caption said, showing off the red and gold ornaments and white lights.



Princess Anne brought the holiday cheer to St. James's Palace on Thursday by hosting the Christmas tea party for the Not Forgotten. The party honored members of the charity, which provides entertainment and recreation for wounded servicemen and women and those who served in that past.

While the royal family's London residences are ready to welcome Santa, the Queen and her family will be spending the actual holiday in another location: her Sandringham House. The royal gang will reunite and spend their Christmas with a full day of private and public activities.

Princess Anne welcomed members of the Not Forgotten charity into St. James's Palace for Christmas tea Photo: Twitter/@royalfamily

The group will start their morning with a family breakfast followed by a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, located nearby. They will round out the day with a public 11 a.m. service before heading back to the estate for private family time.

Last month Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall opened up about joining her family over the holiday. "Having all the generations of my family together at Christmas is my favorite part of the season," the 35-year-old, who is pregnant with her second child, told Country Living magazine. "It’s a time of year that is about being with people you love, great food and loads of games to play."

Her two-year-old daughter Mia will have the chance to join cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips for Christmas Eve decorations and presents. "Christmas takes on a new magic when you have children," Zara said. "Mia will share this Christmas with lots of her cousins, some very close in age to her, and I think this year will be the one when she really starts to understand it all."