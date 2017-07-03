Kate Middleton at Wimbledon: All the style details

On Monday, Kate Middleton was spotted at Wimbledon – literally! The always stylish Duchess of Cambridge wore a polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana as she made her debut as patron of the famed tennis tournament. The royal teamed the tailored silk dress with earrings by another major designer label, Oscar de la Renta, as she visited the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate swapped her signature clutch for a Victoria Beckham handbag in white to accessorize her Dolce & Gabbana dress Photo: Getty Images

In addition to a new shorter hairstyle, Kate also switched up another aspect of her look, trading in her traditional clutch bag for a roomy tote by Victoria Beckham. The royal could have been sporting a larger handbag due to her busy day at Wimbledon, as she will need to carry around more than her usual essentials for a day in the sun, including sunglasses, sun cream, perfume and a bottle of water.





The dress is currently on sale at matchesfashion.com for $1557 Photo: matchesfashion.com

Etiquette expert Myka Meier has previously opened up about why Kate usually holds a clutch bag, telling Good Housekeeping: "When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward."

A second etiquette expert, William Hanson, added: "It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first. With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn't be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone. A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice."

Duchess Kate also rocked a new shorter hairstyle Photo: Getty Images

Kate's new look was considerably different from her last official engagement at the V&A Museum in London last Thursday. For that event, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom wore her long, cascading locks in a semi-updo, and a 1960s Jackie Kennedy style minidress from Gucci.

