Kate Middleton is picture perfect as she steps out for the National Portrait Gallery's Gala

Kate Middleton looked lovely in lace for her evening at the National Portrait Gallery's 2017 Portrait Gala on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a hunter green Temperley London gown for the occasion, which she attended in her role as patron of the National Portrait Gallery.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The 35-year-old's gown, which featured sheer long sleeves and neckline as well as a form-fitting bodice, made its return to the spotlight. Prince William's wife first wore this to Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebration in April 2016. For Tuesday's event, she styled the look with 18-carat yellow gold drop earrings by Kiki McDonough and a Wilbur and Gussie gold glitter clutch. Kate's brunette locks were down in bouncy curls and her makeup accentuated the color of the dress.

GALLERY: KATE'S BEST RECYCLED LOOKS

During the event, Kate viewed the gallery's newest exhibitions including Howard Hodgkin: Absent Friends, and Gillian Wearing and Claude Cahun: Behind the mask another mask. She also met with the artist, Gillian Wearing, before viewing two special collections commissioned in honor of the gala. Following her tour of the exhibitions, the Duchess mingled with fellow guests including model Alexa Chung and her father Phillip as well as designer Erdem. To finish the exciting night, she headed into a lavish dinner.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Kate has been Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and previously attended the gallery's gala in 2014, where she looked stylish as ever in a Jenny Packham evening gown and a diamond necklace borrowed from the Queen. The Duchess has since seen her own portrait grace the walls at the gallery, after her shoot for Vogue's centenary celebrations was displayed as part of the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition.

MORE: DUCHESS KATE'S BEST EVENING GOWNS

As in previous years, funds raised during the course of the gala will go toward supporting the National Gallery's work and to aid the continued delivery of inspirational exhibitions and displays. It will also help the gallery to continue its world-class research.