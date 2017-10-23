Meghan Markle's half-sister opens up about her and Prince Harry's romance

No sibling rift here! Good Morning Britain, where she opened up her famous sibling and her new memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Speaking about Prince Harry’s girlfriend, the 52-year-old said, “She’s lovely. She’s very animated. Very charming. Very lively. No matter what I don’t believe that you can be a half-sister. Either you’re sisters or you’re not. In my heart and in reality, she’s my sister and she’s absolutely lovely.”

Meghan Markle's half-sister denied that she and Prince Harry's girlfriend have had a falling out Photo: ITV

Samantha noted that her 36-year-old sister, from the same dad, will be a great addition to the British royal family. “[Meghan’s] very strong. Very worldly. Very educated. Very graceful. I think she will absolutely be a complement to her role. I think that the British people and the world will be surprised. There is so much that the public doesn’t know,” she said. “I think that together she and Prince Harry can bring so much to their role in global outreach as a part of the royal family and in their humanitarian efforts. I think the world will be surprised.” Meghan’s older sister added, “They are both such incredible people with very vast bodies of life experience.”

As for whether she would attend her sister’s royal wedding should she marry Prince Harry, 33, Samantha admitted, “Of course out of love and respect I would go. I'm quite a distance away, but of course I would go. I don't know, but we’ll see.”

Samantha noted that her upcoming book won’t be a “slamming tell-all,” but rather a look back at her life. "It's only a tell-all in that I go through and sort of recant some of the beautiful nuances of our lives, our family home," Samantha explained. "But more importantly it has to do with the inter-racial sort of evolution of this country through the lens of my life and my family since the Civil Rights Act until present and how that intersects with this recent event with my sister, you know, my feelings about it, my family's feelings about it and how sad it was sort of going through it all. But it's more of a beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life."

The author thinks her half-sister will be the perfect addition to the royal family (Meghan pictured with her mother Doria Radlan and Prince Harry) Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

When asked if her bi-racial sister is conscious about the weight of “a different ethnicity coming into the royal family” and her future children, Samantha said, “I can’t really speak to that. She may or may not be. She is definitely confident not only in herself as a woman but in her relationship with Prince Harry and love that they have. So I think that should speak for and carry them and everything else. And that being said it almost seems a non-issue.”

