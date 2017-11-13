King Felipe of Spain leads minute of silence in central Barcelona after terror attack

King Felipe of Spain led the country in a minute of silence in central Barcelona one day after terror struck the city. The monarch joined a crowd of thousands in Plaça de Catalunya square, not far from where the attack took place.

Spain's King Felipe, center, led a minute of silence in central Barcelona to honor victims of Thursday's terror attack Photo: Getty Images

A van plowed into pedestrians on August 17 in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas area, which is frequented by tourists. Catalan government's minister of the interior, Joaquim Forn, said 13 individuals were killed in the attack while more than 80 are injured.

Hours later, a second incident took place in the beachside town of Cambrils, where police shot and killed five suspected terrorists who were attempting to replicate the Barcelona attack. Spanish newspaper El Pais reports one woman was killed.

Barcelona's mayor tweeted images of the gathering, where crowds chanted, 'We are not afraid'

Following Thursday’s massacre in Barcelona, which affected victims, dead and injured, of 34 different nationalities, the Spanish Royal Court released a statement condemning the deadly attack. “They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone,” the tweet when translated to English read on the royal family’s Twitter account.

Felipe, seen here with wife Queen Letizia in a file photo, had been on vacation with his family, including young daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, when the attack took place Photo: Getty Images

King Abdullah of Jordan also reacted to the attack. The Royal Hashemite Court tweeted, “His Majesty King Abdullah II condemns the deadly attack in #Barcelona #Jordan.” Aside from royals, a number of celebrities also have taken to social media to share their sorrow over the incident.

Scroll down to read more reactions to the tragedy:

Jennifer Lopez

Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu❤️ — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) August 17, 2017

Josephine Skriver

Barcelona  — Josephine Skriver (@JosephinSkriver) August 17, 2017

Antonio Banderas

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Gerard Piqué