Princess Cristina of Spain found not guilty in tax fraud case, husband jailed

Queen Letizia of Spain’s sister-in-law, Infanta Cristina, has been found not guilty in the tax fraud case, which first began in 2010. King Felipe’s sister was acquitted of criminal conduct, while her husband Iñaki Urdangarin was sentenced to six years and three months in prison by the court in Majorca. According to the New York Times, on Friday, the court accepted Cristina’s "argument that she had not been aware of any wrongdoing by her husband or the companies with which he did business," though she was "fined more than €265,000."

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The 51-year-old's husband, a former Olympic handball medalist, was accused of exploiting his royal connections to win contracts and embezzle millions in public funds for private spending. Back in 2015, King Felipe stripped his sister of her title, the Duchess of Palma de Mallorca. The decree to revoke her right to use the title was signed by the King and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. At the time, Cristina's lawyer stressed that his client was "in complete agreement" with her brother's decision and that she communicated her desire to give her title voluntarily "days ago."

Photo: JEAN-LOUP GAUTREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Cristina, who is sixth-in-line to the throne, was the first member of the Spanish royal family to go on trial since the monarchy’s restoration in 1975. The Princess’ 1997 wedding in Barcelona to Iñaki was a fairytale occasion, with Cristina being given away by her father, the then-monarch King Juan Carlos. Following their nuptials, the couple went on to have four children together – daughter Irene and sons Juan, Pablo and Miguel.