Danish royal family pose for first summer portraits after death of Prince Henrik Queen Margrethe's husband passed away in February

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was joined by her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their four children for their traditional summer photocall at Grasten Palace over the weekend. It was the first time the royals have marked the start of their summer holidays without Frederik's father Prince Henrik, who sadly passed away aged 83 in February.

Nevertheless, the family put on a brave display as they posed outside their summer residence. Mary looked radiant in a white top and black skirt, while her husband Frederik made the most of the warm weather in shorts and a shirt. The couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, were joined by Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven.

Their adorable pet dog Grace, a brown border collie who they adopted last year, also stole some of the spotlight, running around and playing with the children during the photocall. As they do every summer, the royals watched a procession from the palace, where 300 horseback riders and more than 100 children on bike filed past them. They were also inundated with flowers from various well-wishers.

Mary and Frederik posed with their four children and their pet dog Grace

Notably absent from this year's celebration, however, was Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe II, who is in residence at Marselisborg Palace. The queen usually spends the summer months at Marselisborg, although she does visit her grandchildren at Grasten Palace, which is a two-hour drive away. In the past, the queen has posed for official photos at Grasten Palace with her whole family, including her younger son Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie and their two children Prince Henrik and Princess Athena.

The royals received presents from well wishers on horseback

The monarch is expected to visit Grasten Palace later in the summer, but sadly it will be her first without her husband Prince Henrik. The prince died on the eve of Valentine's Day earlier this year, after his health rapidly deteriorated. Henrik had been suffering from a pulmonary infection and was transferred from hospital to Fredensborg Palace where he died in his sleep.