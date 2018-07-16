Queen Máxima of the Netherlands puts on brave face one month after sister's death The royals celebrated the start of summer at their home in The Hague

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands did her best to put on a brave face as she posed for a photocall at home with her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters. The Dutch queen sadly lost her sister a month and a half ago, after Ines Zorreguieta took her own life, but Máxima managed to hide any pain as she celebrated the start of the summer holidays.

The royals posed for their traditional shoot at their home in Wassenaar, which looks splendid this time of the year covered in ivy. Máxima and Willem-Alexander, who married in 2002, posed for some loved-up snaps on their front lawn, after which they were joined by their children Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

Queen Máxima's sister sadly passed away in June:

Doting mum Máxima showed off her great sense of style in a demin dress, nude wedges and oversized shades. Her eldest daughters Amalia, 14, and Alexia, 13, looked pretty in floral dresses while the baby of the family, 11-year-old Ariane, was sweet in a pink dress and white denim jacket. The children will be enjoying the summer off school, much like their parents who will be taking a break from their royal duties in July and August.

Queen Máxima posed with her three daughters

Queen Máxima has had a hard time of late, after her sister Ines died of an apparent suicide in early June. The royal flew back to her native Argentina for the funeral, where she was joined by her husband and children; her youngest Ariane was the goddaughter of Ines. Máxima temporarily stepped away from the limelight but returned to royal duties two weeks after the funeral.

The Dutch queen sadly lost her sister Ines in June

She gave a rare statement during her visit to the UMC Groningen Proton Therapy Center, which was her first official appearance since her sister's death. "I'm so pleased to be back at work at this centre, which helps so many people suffering from cancer," said Máxima. "People who are ill, but who haven't lost hope to recover. My sweet and talented younger sister Ines was also ill. She was unable to find happiness and sadly couldn't get better. Our only consolation is to think that she has finally found peace."

Máxima, 47, added: "I also want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has sent cards and messages. It's been such a great help. I also want to thank the press for respecting our family's privacy. Thank you, thank you, thank you."