Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank invite members of the public to royal wedding – how to apply 1,200 lucky guests will attend the wedding in Windsor

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding was expected to be a private affair, but Buckingham Palace has announced that members of the public will be invited to the big day in Windsor on Friday 12 October. A total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds, from where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife.

Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website, www.royal.uk; those chosen will be notified in September by post. The application process is open until 8 August.

As well as 1,200 members of the public, other guests who have been invited to watch the wedding from the castle grounds include representatives of charities supported by Princess Eugenie and Jack, children from the local schools that Eugenie attended as a young girl, members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of royal household staff.

The couple are marrying on Friday 12 October

After their church ceremony, Eugenie and Jack will take part in a short carriage procession through part of Windsor High Street. The carriage will depart via Castle Hill and proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.

Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced in January, just days after the businessman popped the question during a romantic holiday in Nicaragua. This will be the second royal wedding of the year, following on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day which took place on Saturday 19 May. Like Eugenie and Jack, Harry and Meghan also invited members of the public into the palace grounds to share in their special day, and also enjoyed a carriage ride around the quaint English town.