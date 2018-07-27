The Queen interrupted her holiday to send this announcement The Queen and Prince Philip are currently spending their summer holiday in Scotland

The Queen has interrupted her summer holiday break in Balmoral to reach out to the people of Greece following the horrific wildfires in Athens that have claimed 80 lives. Buckingham Palace's official website shared a statement from Her Majesty which read: "Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of Greece in the wake of the devastating fires in Attica and across Greece. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy and to all those who have lost their homes. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the Greek emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support."

The Queen released a statement

The royal has close links to Greece, as her husband, Prince Philip, was once a member of the Greek royal family, and the couple are still in touch with members of the Greek royal family. Prince Pavlos of Greece recently met the Queen on the day that she presented the Royal Scots Dragoon guards, the regiments he belongs to, with the new Standard. Speaking about the meeting, the prince wrote alongside the photo: "It was an honour for me to have served in her regiment with some of the finest men."

The Queen began her holiday in Balmoral in late July, and is not expected to return to London until September. Although Her Majesty usually stays at her official residence, Balmoral Castle, she won't be able to move in until the end of July, when the castle closes to tourists, and so was expected to stay at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate in the meantime. Speaking about her grandmother's love of Balmoral, Princess Eugenie previously said: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

