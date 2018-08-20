See which young royal has been pictured horse riding for the first time How cute are these photos!

With the summer holidays almost coming to an end, the Swedish royal family have shared pictures from their precious time together. On their official website, one newly-released snap sees Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Daniel posing with their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar outside the stable at Solliden Palace. Little Oscar, aged two, looked adorable as he sat on a white horse, adorned with pretty bluebells. This is the first time the young royal has been pictured on a horse.

Prince Oscar and his family posing with a horse

It's clear that the love of horses runs in the family; when Princess Victoria was nearly three years old, she was given a belated christening present of two Lippizzan horses given by the Swedish Lippizan Organisation. An old picture sees the royal gently patting one of the horses whilst being held by her father King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden. Meanwhile, the palace also released another delightful image of the Swedish royals - this time with the King Carl and Queen Silvia.

King Carl holding his daughter Princess Victoria

The pictures come shortly after Victoria, 41, and her husband Prince Daniel paid a visit to Estonia to celebrate the country's centenary. They met with Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid, participated in the reinauguration of the Chapel of St. Mary in Naissaare and met with the local Estonian Swedes. In fitting with Victoria's fabulous nautical-esque outfit, they also enjoyed some waves and wind onboard an Estonina navy sea vessel. Over the past year, Victoria has been busy with Generation Pep's Upp & Hoppa Sverige! (Up & Jump Sweden!) campaign, which aims to encourage people to lead more active lifestyles. The non-profit organisation works to raise awareness and get individuals involved in promoting children's health.

