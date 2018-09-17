Prince Philip, 97, in high spirits as he takes solo drive near Balmoral The Prince once famously drove a black cab

Prince Philip was spotted taking a drive solo near Balmoral castle on Saturday. The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, looked focused behind the wheel of his Land Rover as he drove through the Scottish countryside. The royal, who doesn't usually wear glasses publicly, sported a pair of spectacles for the roads, and wore a beige jacket to keep warm in the chilly Scottish weather. The Duke has started driving himself again in the months following his hip surgery, and was first spotted behind the wheel back in May 2018, shortly ahead of his grandson Prince Harrys' wedding to Meghan Markle, as he drove to the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Following his hip operation, a source praised the Duke on his "amazing willpower", telling The Sun: "[He] is already walking unaided... When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it." Philip also isn't shy to get behind the wheel to drive guests of himself and the Queen, and was most notably photographed chauffeuring Barack and Michelle Obama to lunch with himself and the monarch during their visit to the UK back in 2016.

The Prince famously drove a black cab from 1999 to 2017, but handed over the keys to the Sandringham Museum after it needed extensive repairs. Announcing the news at the time, the Royal website read: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's taxi, which he used for travelling to both official and private engagements in London, has arrived at Sandringham and has been added to the display in the Royal Garages." The Queen is also a keen driver, and has previously been spotted driving her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, as they drove through the Balmoral estate in Scotland back in 2016 to attend a family picnic lunch in the hills above the Loch Muick.

