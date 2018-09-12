Prince Harry’s exciting day revealed ahead of his birthday weekend It's a big week for the Prince!

It’s a big week for Prince Harry, who will be celebrating his 34th birthday this weekend! But first, Harry has another important event to tick off before the big day arrives on Saturday, as he’ll be marking his first outing as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in Devon. This is the first time he’ll be publically stepping into the role since the Queen formally approved Harry to succeed his grandfather Prince Philip in December last year. Harry will meet Royal Marine recruits and injured veterans while exploring the centre and learning about its support services such as the the onsite rehabilitation centre.

Prince Philip passes on the role of Captain General to Prince Harry

Prince Philip succeeded the title of Captain General from King George VI in 1963, and Harry is now following in his grandfather’s footsteps after his retirement from royal engagements last year. Philip’s last act as Captain General was passing on the role to Harry in front of Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines, and Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate. Harry, who has served in the military for over a decade since Sandhurst and toured Afghanistan twice, will assume his role as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines. He previously stepped in for Philip for the opening ceremony of a new amphibious centre for the Royal Marines in 2013. In a statement about Harry’s new appointment, Major General Robert Magowan said: “I am delighted by the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen has appointed Prince Harry to be our next Captain General.I look forward to His Royal Highness developing a deep and enduring relationship with the Royal Marines and know that the Corps Family will provide the warmest of welcomes.”

The special outing will no doubt put Harry in high spirits for his birthday weekend which he will be celebrating for the first time as a married man with wife Meghan Markle. This time last year, the couple had yet to make their public debut. What a difference a year makes!

