Duchess Meghan just revealed the adorable wedding gift Prince Charles gave her SO beautiful!

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed what is thought to be a wedding present gifted to her by her father-in-law Prince Charles – the beautiful tennis bracelet she has been spotted wearing on three public occasions. It's clear Meghan is very fond of the pretty piece! She was first seen wearing it on the night before her royal wedding day, then a few days later at a Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate the Prince of Wales' upcoming 70th birthday – and on Tuesday, she wore it once again for her arrival in Fiji for the next leg of her first overseas tour. The delicate chain is confirmed to be a gift from Harry's father, with many now believing it was a wedding gift – considering the occasion she first chose to wear it.

Meghan clearly loves the pretty bracelet

The Duchess' choice of accessories on Tuesday was a double-whammy in tribute to her new family, since she also opted to wear a pair of earrings that were given to her by the Queen – which she first debuted on her visit to Chester with Her Majesty. The gorgeous pearl and diamond studs could be seen clearly by the crowds, since she kept her loose, dark hair tucked behind her ears.

MORE: HARRY AND MEGHAN'S ROYAL TOUR OF FIJI: ALL THE BEST PICTURES FROM DAY ONE

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash, who is in Fiji with the royal couple, recently tweeted: "The Duchess is wearing a dress by Zimmerman, hat by Stephen Iones, the earrings given to her by the Queen and worn in Chester and a bracelet given to her by the Prince of Wales #RoyalVisitFiji."

She also wore the bracelet to one of Prince Charles' birthday celebrations in May

Meghan and Harry's trip to Fiji is particularly special in that it mirrors one made by The Queen and Prince Phillip in 1953 after her coronation, when they also attended a very similar welcome ceremony at Albert Park – which is perhaps why the Duchess chose to wear the special earrings.