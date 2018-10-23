Duchess Meghan chooses celeb-favourite designer Zimmermann for Fiji arrival – and looks incredible This outfit!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Fiji! The pair both looked stunningly smart as the stepped off the plane – with Meghan opting for a formal Zimmermann dress to mark the occasion, complete with a striking Stephen Jones hat in matching ivory. She teamed the look with black accessories in her favourite Kayu box clutch and Tabitha Simmons heels. And, in a sentimental nod to her new family back in the UK, she wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen – she first debuted them on her visit to Chester with Her Majesty – and a pretty bracelet that was given to her by father-in-law Prince Charles. Aw!

Meghan wore Australian designer Zimmermann, a brand worn by Beyoncé and Miranda Kerr

Arriving at Suva’s Nausori airport, Harry and Meghan were first greeted by Melanie Hopkins - the High Commissioner - and chief of protocol, Jonetani Tagivetaua. After disembarking from their Qantas charter flight in light rain and strong winds, forcing the Duchess to hold on to her hat, the couple were introduced to the Hon Frank Bainamara, Fiji’s Prime Minister and his wife, Maria, Ro Teimumu Kepa, leader of the opposition, Alessandro Truppia, the High Commissioner’s wife and Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

For such an important welcome, Harry also dressed smartly – choosing a tailored grey suit and navy tie, and a selection of military medals. The royal couple observed a royal salute, with Meghan positioned a few metres behind Harry with the welcome party, as the national anthem was played and the red carpets on the tarmac blew off in the strong wind.

Luckily her outfit withstood the wind!

As the couple’s convoy left the airport, hundreds of well-wishers had lined the road out of the airport, waving flags and cheering. Harry and Meghan have a busy day ahead of them in Fiji – meeting with the President, Jioji Konrote, attending an official welcome ceremony and attending a black tie dinner on Tuesday evening – here's hoping we'll see Meghan in a glamorous gown!

